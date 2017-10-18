North Carolina deal would expand transgender protections

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor launched a two-part strategy that could end protracted litigation over the state's so-called bathroom bill and its replacement.

Plaintiffs who had sued the state claiming discrimination asked a judge Wednesday to approve an agreement with the governor that they say will expand transgender protections.

The proposed consent decree would ensure that transgender people can use restrooms corresponding to their gender identity in facilities overseen by the executive branch.

Gov. Roy Cooper also issued an executive order prohibiting Cabinet-level departments and agencies from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and preventing their contractors from doing so.