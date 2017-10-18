Office supply glitch? How Chad wound up on travel ban list

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say an office supply issue was a major reason the African nation of Chad was hit with travel restrictions by the United States.

President Donald Trump's administration added Chad in an order last month that a judge put on hold this week. Chad's inclusion was perplexing because the country co-operates closely with the U.S. on counterterrorism.

It turns out a seemingly pedestrian issue was to blame: Chad ran out of passport paper.

All countries had been given 50 days to take several steps that included providing a recent passport sample. Chad couldn't comply, and its offer to provide a pre-existing sample wasn't sufficient.