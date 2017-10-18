Pakistan says fence on Afghan border will reduce attacks

ANGORE ADDA, Pakistan — Pakistan's military says new fencing and guard posts along the border with Afghanistan will help prevent militant attacks, but the stepped-up fortifications have angered Kabul, which does not recognize the frontier as an international border.

Maj. Gen. Nauman Zakaria, the Pakistan commander for the South Waziristan tribal region, told reporters during a visit to the border Wednesday that the fencing and surveillance technology would prevent attacks on both sides of the border. Pakistan began construction of the fencing earlier this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated longstanding accusations by U.S. officials that Pakistan turns a blind eye to militant groups that launch attacks in Afghanistan from within its territory, allegations denied by Islamabad.