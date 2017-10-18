Police: Officers shoot 3 in stolen car after confrontation
A
A
Share via Email
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Virginia have shot and killed one person and wounded two others inside a pickup truck after authorities said the occupants displayed a gun and drove toward the officers.
Police in Hampton said in a statement Wednesday that the officers were following a stolen vehicle Tuesday night before it stopped at a convenience store. Five people were in the car. The officers tried to make contact with them before the shooting.
Police said 24-year-old DeAndre Bethea, of Newport News, died at a hospital and two others remain hospitalized. Police said five guns were recovered.
The two officers worked for
Both officers were placed on administrative leave.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Trudeau, Trump governments slam each other publicly for first time as NAFTA talks go off rails
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
Halifax council votes to 'ask mommy and daddy' to fix loud muffler law