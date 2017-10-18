News / World

Pope deplores Somalia bombing that killed over 300

Somali security forces and others gather and search for bodies near destroyed buildings at the scene of Saturday's blast, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The death toll from the huge truck bomb blast in Somalia's capital rose to over 50 Sunday, with more than 60 others injured, as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has deplored the Somalia bombing that killed more than 300 people.

At the end of his Wednesday public audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis said "this terrorist act merits the strongest laments" especially since it struck an already suffering population.

He prayed for the dead and wounded in the recent Mogadishu attack. Francis also appealed for the "conversion of the violent ones" and encouraged work for peace.

