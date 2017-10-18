Pope deplores Somalia bombing that killed over 300
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has deplored the Somalia bombing that killed more than 300 people.
At the end of his Wednesday public audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis said "this terrorist act merits the strongest laments" especially since it struck an already suffering population.
He prayed for the dead and wounded in the recent Mogadishu attack. Francis also appealed for the "conversion of the violent ones" and encouraged work for peace.