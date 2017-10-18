Portugal recovers weapons stolen from national armoury
A
A
Share via Email
LISBON, Portugal — Investigators in Portugal say they have recovered all the weapons stolen in June from the country's national
The military police say in a statement they seized the military equipment about 15
The statement issued Wednesday gave few details. The
Portugal's judicial secrecy law forbids the release of information about open investigations.
Police said the weapons are being inspected at an army arsenal and that investigation into the theft is ongoing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Trudeau, Trump governments slam each other publicly for first time as NAFTA talks go off rails
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
Calgary Flames say media director's opinion 'their democratic right'
-
Halifax councillor apologizes to staffer after budget debate diss