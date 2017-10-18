Portugal recovers weapons stolen from national armoury

LISBON, Portugal — Investigators in Portugal say they have recovered all the weapons stolen in June from the country's national armoury .

The military police say in a statement they seized the military equipment about 15 kilometres (10 miles) south of the armoury .

The statement issued Wednesday gave few details. The Defence Ministry never made public what items were taken from the armoury at Tancos Air Base, 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Lisbon, but Portuguese media said it included hand grenades.

Portugal's judicial secrecy law forbids the release of information about open investigations.

Police said the weapons are being inspected at an army arsenal and that investigation into the theft is ongoing.