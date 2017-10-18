Rabbi who led police on mileslong chase pleads not guilty

CHELSEA, Vt. — A New York City rabbi who kept driving when a Vermont state trooper tried to pull him over for speeding has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to elude in a traffic stop that his family called traumatizing.

Rabbi Berl Fink appeared in court Wednesday. He's accused of failing to stop for suspected speeding for 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometres ) on a remote interstate highway on Aug. 8.

Police video shows that after he pulled over, the trooper ordered him at gunpoint to lie on the ground and handcuffed him, as well as his son and wife.

His son has said he and his family felt they were targets of a terrorist attack.