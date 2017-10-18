Report: excessive force used against Mexican teachers

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says it has concluded that police used excessive force during a 2016 clash between protesters and police in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The commission said Wednesday in a news conference that a poorly co-ordinated operation to remove a highway roadblock in Nochixtlan on June 19 that year resulted in the deaths of six civilians. Evidence suggests at least three of the deaths are attributable to state police.

Protests around the state had ground commerce to a halt for weeks as teachers demonstrated against the arrest of union leaders.