Report: excessive force used against Mexican teachers

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says it has concluded that police used excessive force during a 2016 clash between protesters and police in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Protests around the state had ground commerce to a halt for weeks as teachers demonstrated against the arrest of union leaders.
Teachers and supporters erected roadblocks on the main highway connecting Oaxaca and Mexico City on the outskirts of Nochixtlan. When police moved to remove them, a battle broke out with gunfire, homemade rockets and Molotov cocktails.