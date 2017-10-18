The Latest: FBI applauds conviction in beheading terror plot

BOSTON — The Latest on the trial of a man charged with plotting to behead a conservative blogger on behalf of the Islamic State group (all times local):

Federal officials say the conviction of a Massachusetts man charged with plotting to behead a conservative blogger who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest is a victory for America in its fight against terrorism.

Twenty-eight-year-old David Wright was convicted Wednesday of all charges, including conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries. He faces up to life in prison.

The FBI's top counterterrorism official in Boston called Wright a "full-fledged solider" of the Islamic State group. Peter Kowenhoven said there was "nothing fantastical" about Wright's ideas or actions.

Wright's attorney, Jessica Hedges, said in an email that they are disappointed in the verdict and heartbroken for Wright's family. But she said: "We are not finished."

The plot against blogger Pamela Geller was never carried out.

