The Latest: Judge asks group to justify right to sue Trump

NEW YORK — The Latest on the lawsuit that contends President Donald Trump has violated the Constitution because his businesses accept money from foreign governments (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A lawsuit accuses Donald Trump of violating the Constitution because his businesses accept payments from foreign governments, and a judge wants the group behind the case to justify its legal right to sue the president.

The suit by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington alleges that Trump's hotels in Washington and New York attract foreign business — in violation of the Constitution.

The left-leaning public policy group says the payments and what its calls an unfair business advantage run afoul of a part of the Constitution that's supposed to prohibit the payment of foreign money to an American president.

U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels in New York has asked a lawyer for the policy group whether Congress — not the courts — is better suited to address that question.

The Department of Justice has sought to dismiss the case.

___

3:40 a.m.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge to toss a civil lawsuit accusing the president of violating the Constitution because his businesses accept money from foreign governments.

In a court hearing in New York on Wednesday, Justice Department lawyers are expected to argue that the ban on foreign money is meant only to address gifts or emoluments — that is, financial rewards — to the president in his official capacity. They have said Trump's business arrangements are a political question, not a legal one, and should be addressed by Congress, not the courts.