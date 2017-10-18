The Latest: Kenya protesters attack election training site

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Kenya's new presidential election (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Protesters in western Kenya have thrown chairs and destroyed tents where a training camp was being set up for officials to prepare for this month's presidential election.

The protest in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu city came shortly after a top Kenya election official resigned, saying the vote just eight days away "cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election."

The head of Kenya's election commission later said that despite "full technical preparedness" for the Oct. 26 vote, it is "difficult to guarantee free, fair and credible elections."

Kisumu's deputy governor, Mathews Ochieng Owili, says that "there is no way we are going for an election where the referee is partisan."

Kenya's Supreme Court last month nullified the August election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner, citing irregularities.

___

4:40 p.m.

The head of Kenya's election commission says that despite "full technical preparedness" for this month's fresh presidential vote, it is "difficult to guarantee free, fair and credible elections."

Wafula Chebukati spoke to reporters hours after a top Kenyan electoral official, Roselyn Akombe, resigned and said the vote just eight days away "cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election."

Kenya's Supreme Court last month nullified the August election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner, citing irregularities. It ordered a new election, which will be Oct. 26.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge of vote-rigging led to the ruling, last week withdrew from the new election because electoral reforms had not been made.

___

6:50 a.m.

A Kenyan electoral commissioner has announced her resignation and says the presidential vote just eight days away cannot credibly proceed as planned.

Roselyne Akombe spoke Wednesday from New York but it was not clear if she had fled there.

She says the electoral commissioners need to be brave and speak up because the new presidential elections scheduled on Oct. 26 cannot meet the basic expectations of credibility.

She said electoral staffers are getting last-minute instructions on changes in technology and electronic transmission of results.

Kenya's Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's August re-election citing illegalities and irregularities.