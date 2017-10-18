The Latest: Man critical after shot by Billings officers

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on an officer-involved shooting in Billings (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by two police officers outside a Billings motel.

Officers arrived at the Lazy K-T Motel at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the suspect in the parking lot carrying a shotgun. Police said at some point the suspect racked the gun and swung it up toward officers. Officers shot him in the torso.

Police says the officers involved — Matt Edwards and Jeremiah Adams — were not injured. They were placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

The suspect's name has not been released.

7:55 a.m.

A Billings police officer shot a man outside a motel early Wednesday.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting. Lt. Shawn Mayo says the man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Mayo did not know the man's condition.