The Latest: Police tie shooting in Delaware to Maryland case

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Latest on a shooting at an office park in northeastern Maryland (all times local):

2 p.m.

A man wanted in the shooting of five people at his workplace in Maryland is now suspected in a later shooting in Delaware.

The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that officers are searching for Radee Labeeb Prince. Police say he's wanted in both the multiple shooting early Wednesday in Edgewood, Maryland, and another shooting at midmorning in Wilmington.

Wilmington police say Prince has an address there and relatives in the area.

He was last seen driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle with Delaware tags.

___

1:30 p.m.

A property manager says the man police believe killed three people and wounded two others at his Maryland workplace often paid his rent late, but was always polite and co-operative .

Heather Todd said Radee Labeeb Prince has rented a 3-bedroom town house since November 2014. Todd said Prince lives there with his girlfriend.

Her company, Homes for Rent, has filed eight petitions for nonpayment of rent against the couple. But she said they always ended up paying their rent and the company never had to schedule an eviction.

Authorities say Prince shot five employees at Advanced Granite Solutions, where he also worked.

Police are still looking for Prince. They say he is armed and dangerous.

___

12:15 p.m.

Police are looking for a man accused of shooting five people at his workplace in northeastern Maryland, killing three.

Authorities say the suspect is armed and dangerous. They identified the man as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. They say he is driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license plate PC064273.

Gov. Larry Hogan said late Wednesday morning that "the killer remains on the loose."

The governor says the violence at Advanced Granite Solutions left three dead and two in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head.

___

11:25 a.m.

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.