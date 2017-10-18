The Latest: Shore: Inmate wants him blamed for another crime

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Texas inmate who confessed to four killings (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A suburban Houston prosecutor says Anthony Allen Shore has disclosed that a fellow prisoner on Texas' death row tried to get him to take responsibility for his crime.

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon tells The Courier newspaper of Montgomery County that convicted killer Larry Swearingen asked Shore to take the blame for the December 1998 abduction and killing of 19-year-old Melissa Trotter.

Swearingen was convicted of her slaying and is set to die Nov. 16.

Shore, who confessed to four slayings and was known as the "Tourniquet Killer," is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening.

Ligon says investigators from his office spoke with Shore on Tuesday and he told them he decided to expose the scheme and not co-operate with Swearingen.

The prosecutor says Swearingen tried a similar scheme before his trial for Trotter's killing.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused an appeal from Swearingen last October. His attorneys have long wanted additional DNA testing of evidence they say could show he didn't kill Trotter.

___

12:05 a.m.

A man who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set for execution in Texas.

Anthony Allen Shore confessed to the four slayings after a tiny particle collected from under the fingernail of a 21-year-old murder victim was matched to his DNA.

His lethal injection Wednesday evening would be the seventh this year in Texas and the 21st nationally. That's one more than the total number carried out in the U.S. in 2016.