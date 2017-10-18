The Latest: Soldier's mom confirms report on Trump call

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and honouring the nation's fallen (all times local):

10:36 a.m.

The mother of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger is confirming a report that President Donald Trump told his widow he "knew what he signed up for."

Cowanda Jones-Johnson spoke to the Associated Press via Facebook message Wednesday. A Florida congresswoman said previously that Trump made the statement to Myeshia Johnson on Tuesday during a telephone call as she was on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson.

Jones-Johnson says she was in the car and "the statement is true." She added that "not only did he disrespect my son" but Trump was disrespectful to her son's widow. Jones-Johnson said she did not record the conversation.

Trump said on Twitter that Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson "fabricated" the account.

____

3:58 a.m.

Like other presidents, Donald Trump has made personal contact with some families of the fallen and not all.

What's different is that Trump has picked a political fight over the matter.

He boasts: "I think I've called every family of someone who's died."

But AP finds that Trump has not in fact spoken with the families of all the war dead on his watch. At least two never got a call or letter, and another family received no call.