Tillerson: 'Heartbreaking' reports of suffering in Myanmar

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is condemning reported atrocities committed against Rohingya (ROH'-hihn-jah) Muslims in Myanmar (mee-an-MAWR'), and he says those responsible — perhaps the country's military — will be held accountable.

Tillerson says accounts of the suffering of the Rohingya are "heartbreaking" — and that if those reports are true, then "someone is going to be held to account for that."

Tillerson — who's set to visit South Asia next week — is urging the Myanmar government to improve humanitarian access to the population in western Rakhine state.