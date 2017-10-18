US urges UN to adopt Trump's comprehensive approach to Iran
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the U.N. Security Council to adopt the Trump administration's comprehensive approach to Iran and address all aspects of what she calls its "destructive conduct" — not just the 2015 nuclear deal.
She told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that Iran "has repeatedly thumbed its nose" at council resolutions aimed at addressing Iranian support for terrorism and regional conflicts.
Haley said "Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal while it brazenly violates the other limits of its
Haley said Iran's most threatening act is its repeated ballistic missile launches, warning that "we will soon have another North Korea on our hands."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Mother of ex-hostage speaks out on ‘victim shaming,’ Joshua Boyle and her ‘disgust’ with Ottawa
-
Dartmouth man beaten after people force their way into apartment
-
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police