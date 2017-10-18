US urges UN to adopt Trump's comprehensive approach to Iran

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the U.N. Security Council to adopt the Trump administration's comprehensive approach to Iran and address all aspects of what she calls its "destructive conduct" — not just the 2015 nuclear deal.

She told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that Iran "has repeatedly thumbed its nose" at council resolutions aimed at addressing Iranian support for terrorism and regional conflicts.

Haley said "Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal while it brazenly violates the other limits of its behaviour , and we have allowed them to get away with it. This must stop."