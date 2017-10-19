5 Russian ships in Philippines to deliver military equipment
MANILA, Philippines — Five Russian navy ships have arrived in the Philippines to deliver donated military equipment on the country's third naval visit under President Rodrigo Duterte.
Rear Admiral E. Mikhailov, the task force commander, said the three anti-submarine ships, one landing ship and a rescue tug docked in Manila on Friday in time for the upcoming visit of Russia's top
No details were mentioned Friday about the donated equipment, but Duterte earlier said Russia would provide 5,000 assault rifles to the Philippines. He has vowed to diversify the country's ties away from the United States and toward China and Russia.
