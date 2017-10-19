5 Russian ships in Philippines to deliver military equipment

MANILA, Philippines — Five Russian navy ships have arrived in the Philippines to deliver donated military equipment on the country's third naval visit under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Rear Admiral E. Mikhailov, the task force commander, said the three anti-submarine ships, one landing ship and a rescue tug docked in Manila on Friday in time for the upcoming visit of Russia's top defence official.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will be joining next week's meeting of 10 Southeast Asian defence ministers with counterparts from eight countries including the U.S., Russia and China.