Alabama seeks to proceed with execution Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it execute an inmate convicted of killing a police officer two decades ago.

The attorney general's office plans to ask justices to lift a stay blocking Thursday's scheduled execution of 40-year-old Torrey Twane McNabb.

McNabb was convicted in the 1997 shooting death of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon. Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after he arrived at a traffic accident that McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsmen.

A federal judge stayed the execution after an appellate court ordered more proceedings in an inmate lawsuit claiming the state uses an unreliable sedative at the start of lethal injections.