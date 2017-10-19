Albanian police seize 4 tons of cannabis and arrest 3

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities say they have arrested three people while seizing four metric tons of cannabis.

Rebani Jaupi, a senior police official, said on Thursday that four tons of drugs were seized at a house in Vlore, 150 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana.

In a statement, the prosecutor-general's office said the "considerable" haul followed a yearlong investigation and was related to the recent arrest of drug traffickers in nearby Italy.

Albanian authorities have this year made a series of seizures of cannabis in remote areas, along the coast, or on speedboats. The cannabis is usually smuggled to neighbouring Greece and Italy.