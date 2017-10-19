AP source: Trump calls GOP senators to offer support

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has called three GOP incumbent senators who are running for re-election to offer his support — after they've come in the crosshairs of former White House adviser Steve Bannon's anti-establishment campaign.

That's according to a Republican Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose the private conversations.

Trump made the calls to Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Deb Fischer of Nebraska.

The three are among Bannon's targets as he searches for primary opponents against incumbent Republican senators he views as overly establishment.

During the calls Trump said he would be trying to talk Bannon down.