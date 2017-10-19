Australian car making to soon end with GM plant closing

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian auto manufacturing era is about to end after more than 90 years.

General Motors Co.'s last Holden sedan will roll off the production line in the industrial city of Adelaide on Friday. With the plant's closure, 900 factory workers will clock off the last time.

GM Holden Ltd. is the last of an array of carmakers that once included Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Chrysler and Leyland to abandon Australia in recent decades.

Technical manager Peter Allison has worked at the Holden factory for 19 years and says he expected to stay there for the rest of his working life.