Bank of Korea raises South Korea's outlook on strong exports
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's central bank says Asia's fourth-largest economy is likely to grow 3.0
Bank of Korea said Thursday that South Korea's economic growth this year will be stronger than its earlier forecast of 2.8
If the forecast is met, South Korea's economy will post its strongest growth in three years.
The central bank attributed the upgrade to continued improvement in exports and increased capital expenditure. It said private consumption has recovered moderately and will likely pick up pace as the government implements more economic stimulus to boost spending.
