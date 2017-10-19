Bank of Korea raises South Korea's outlook on strong exports

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's central bank says Asia's fourth-largest economy is likely to grow 3.0 per cent this year, helped by strong exports.

Bank of Korea said Thursday that South Korea's economic growth this year will be stronger than its earlier forecast of 2.8 per cent growth in July. It was the bank's third upward revision this year. It said that in 2018, South Korea's economy will expand at a slightly slower pace of 2.9 per cent .

If the forecast is met, South Korea's economy will post its strongest growth in three years.