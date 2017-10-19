Black, female insurance exec on quest to mentor teen girls
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Teresa White, the first black president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., is on a quest to help young African-American girls succeed.
White landed her prestigious post as Aflac president in 2015, the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company's 61-year history. Now she's embarking on a mission to mentor young African-American girls in the Columbus, Georgia, headquarters of the $130 billion brand insurance company known in TV commercials for its quacking duck.
Aflac CEO Daniel Amos says White "cares about people," and "it's that caring attitude that really makes her the person she is."
Raised by her single mother in an impoverished public housing in Georgia, White says mentoring girls helps them to see that they, too, can succeed in life.
