British Film Institute strips Harvey Weinstein of high honour

LONDON — The British Film Institute says it has stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of its highest honour .

Weinstein was awarded a BFI Fellowship in 2002 for his contribution to British cinema.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.

The BFI said in a statement Thursday that "the serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein's appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI's values."