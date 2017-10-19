CEO of Goldman Sachs hints at further Brexit move

LONDON — The CEO of Goldman Sachs has hinted the banking giant could be sending more jobs from London to Frankfurt following Britain's exit from the European.

Lloyd Blankfein tweeted on Thursday that Germany's financial hub may be gaining more of his attention. He wrote, "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit."

Goldman Sachs employs around 5,500 people in London and has said its 200-strong employee base in Frankfurt could double as part of its Brexit contingency plans.