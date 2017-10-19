Chile welcomes Venezuelan judges after granting them asylum

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile is welcoming four Venezuelan judges who oppose the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The judges appointed by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly took refuge in the Chilean Embassy in Caracas in August and were later granted asylum.

They are among 33 judges sworn in July 21 by the National Assembly in defiance of Venezuela's government-stacked Supreme Court. Venezuela's highest court declared the appointments unconstitutional and said the judges could be arrested for illegally usurping power and betraying the nation if they took their new posts.

Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz received the judges in Chile's capital Thursday.