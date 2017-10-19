Chlorine leak at preschool's pool sends children to hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio — A chlorine leak at an Ohio child care
Fire officials in Toledo say the five preschool students were in the water when the leak was discovered Thursday morning at a swimming pool at the Catholic Club, a child care and family
Seven other children were treated at the child care and family
The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unavailable.
Toledo's fire chief says the leak came from a tank used to treat the swimming pool.