CIA director: Weakened IS still can threaten US

WASHINGTON — CIA Director Mike Pompeo says Islamic State militants are capable of orchestrating and carrying out an attack — possibly downing an airplane — against the United States even though they have been evicted from their self-declared capital of Raqqa in Syria.

Pompeo said Thursday at an event in Washington that IS and other extremist groups are intent upon attacking the West by targeting commercial aviation.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Pompeo also underscored President Donald Trump's intent to push back against North Korea's nuclear ambitions, saying Pyongyang is months away from perfecting its nuclear weapons capabilities.