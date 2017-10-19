Convicted war criminal to teach at Serbia's military academy
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's
The bloodshed stopped only after a 78-day NATO bombardment.
Vulin told Serbia's state TV on Thursday that Lazarevic and the other officers are "exceptional people" who would be sought by "any military academy in the world."
Lazarevic was released from prison in 2015 after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
