Day care workers in toddlers' hot-car death get travel grant

PORTALES, N.M. — A state district judge will allow two former New Mexico daycare owners charged with leaving two children in a hot car to travel out of state.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports State District Judge Donna Mowrer granted the travel request for 31-year-old Sandi Taylor and 62-year-old Mary Taylor for a doctor's appointment and a Christmas vacation.

The mother and daughter pair were indicted in August on one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Authorities say 22 month-old Maliyah Jones was pronounced dead and 3-year-old Aubrianna Loya was critically injured after the Taylors left them in a hot car for 90 minutes.

The Taylors are the former owners of Taylor Tots daycare in Portales, New Mexico.

