Death of 84-year-old man at personal care home is a homicide

EASTON, Pa. — A coroner says the death of an 84-year-old man at a Pennsylvania personal care home was a homicide.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek determined Daniel Scanlan died of "complications of blunt force head trauma" at Arden Courts of Old Orchard on April 4.

First Deputy District Attorney Terence Houck says that detectives are trying to determine if there is criminal liability. But he says there's no danger to other residents at the Bethlehem Township facility.

The facility's website says it caters to people dealing with Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Arden Courts has issued a statement expressing condolences to Scanlan's family and saying, "The safety and well-being of our residents is our primary concern." The home wouldn't specifically address Scanlan's death or the investigation.

