Dog loses love of bomb sniffing, booted from CIA

In this image provided by the CIA, young detector dog Lulu, during her initial training as a bomb detector dog. Lulu lost her love of sniffing out bombs and has returned to civilian life. The agency says that just a few weeks into her training, the black Labrador with flappy ears just wasn‚Äôt interested in detecting explosive odors anymore. She sought a different future and found one in a loving handler, who adopted her. (CIA via AP)

WASHINGTON — A puppy lost its love for sniffing out bombs and the CIA lost a recruit.

Lulu gained a family.

Just a few weeks into her training, the doe-eyed black Labrador with flappy ears just wasn't interested in detecting explosive odours anymore, the agency said.

Even food and play couldn't motivate her. Lulu sought a different future.

She found one with a loving handler, who adopted her.

Now, instead of spending days finding blast materials and terrorist devices, the CIA says Lulu plays with kids and sniffs out rabbits and squirrels in the yard.

"She was clearly not enjoying herself any longer," the CIA said of its erstwhile detector dog.

Of her new civilian life, it said: "This was the right decision for her. We wish her all the best."

