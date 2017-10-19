EU leaders dine on pheasant as they mull world challenges
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders dined on pheasant over a working dinner where they discussed North Korea and Iran and listened to a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May.
The three-course meal for leaders of the 28-member bloc began Thursday evening with butternut gnocchi and smoked haddock with a Parmesan emulsion.
That was followed by pheasant supreme with pan fried porcini mushrooms and half a pear with cranberry filling.
The meal, which concluded the first day of a two-day summit, was sealed with fresh pineapple dessert.
EU spokesman Preben Aamann tweeted his own version of what was on the menu — North Korea, Iran, Turkey and trade.