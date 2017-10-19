News / World

Facebook knocks down Thai PM's claim of Zuckerberg meeting

BANGKOK — Facebook says none of its top executives are coming to Thailand, two days after the country's military ruler announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg would meet him this month.

Facebook said in a statement Thursday "There are no plans currently for any of our senior leaders to visit Thailand."

Thailand and the social media giant have had a strained relationship this year. Facebook irked the Thai government by being a platform for critics of the country's monarchy. In May, a Thai regulator threatened to block the popular site.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Tuesday he was scheduled to meet with Zuckerberg on Oct. 30.

A deputy government spokesman, Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak, said Thursday that Prayuth announced the meeting with Zuckerberg to reporters after he was briefed by Thailand's Board of Investment.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular