Florida Democrats take aim at Confederate memorials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democratic legislators are taking aim at Confederate memorials and holidays linked to Confederate leaders.

House and Senate Democrats have filed bills that would remove the birthdays of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis from among the legal holidays listed in Florida law. It would also remove Confederate Memorial Day from the list.

Rep. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from Broward County, earlier this month filed a bill (HB 235) that would require the state to move to the state museum any Confederate memorials now on state property. There is a 135-year-old memorial to local Confederate soldiers on the Capitol grounds in Tallahasee.