Florida man set to plead guilty to threatening mosque
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Court records show a Florida man is scheduled to plead guilty to recording threatening phone messages at a mosque.
A Miami federal judge set a change-of-plea hearing Thursday for 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace, who was indicted by a grand jury in June on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. Wallace previously pleaded not guilty.
The indictment says Wallace phoned the Miami Gardens mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the
Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.
The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
Wallace's attorney did not immediately respond to an email about the plea Wednesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
Move private school funding to public system: OneCity trustee
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father
-
'More discrimination': Muslim activists speak out against Quebec's face covering ban