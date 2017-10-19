Florida man set to plead guilty to threatening mosque

MIAMI — Court records show a Florida man is scheduled to plead guilty to recording threatening phone messages at a mosque.

A Miami federal judge set a change-of-plea hearing Thursday for 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace, who was indicted by a grand jury in June on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. Wallace previously pleaded not guilty.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the Miami Gardens mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Qur’an . He also allegedly threatened to "go down to your centre " and shoot people.

Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.

The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.