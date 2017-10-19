French actress Danielle Darrieux has died aged 100
PARIS — Danielle Darrieux, a prolific French actress whose movie and
One of France's best-loved actresses, Darrieux appeared in dozens of plays and more than 100 films during her long career.
Generations of French moviegoers watched her mature from a precocious, fresh-faced teen — Darrieux made her on-screen debut at age 14 — into a radiant nonagenarian starring in films into her 90s.
With her expressive face and liquid eyes, Darrieux was a