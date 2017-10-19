GOP leaders decry North Carolina governor's LGBT rights deal

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Republican legislative leaders say a court should reject a deal by the Democratic governor to end protracted litigation over LGBT rights.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger issued a statement Thursday accusing Gov. Roy Cooper of resurrecting bad feelings surrounding the state's so-called bathroom bill.

A compromise deal undid the law known as HB2 this year, but its replacement remains subject to litigation alleging discrimination.

LGBT plaintiffs asked a federal judge Wednesday to approve a settlement with Cooper that would expand transgender protections and likely end the lawsuit. Cooper also issued an executive order barring LGBT discrimination in many state agencies.