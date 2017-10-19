House panel: 15 Trump agencies yet to provide travel costs

WASHINGTON — A House committee is demanding that 15 federal agencies fully account for senior officials' travel following reports of costly plane travel by Trump Cabinet secretaries.

In letters sent this week, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee threatened to subpoena the Agriculture and Justice departments by the end of the month if officials fail to provide all the information requested on the use of government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private aircraft for official travel.

The panel said 13 other departments and agencies, including the White House, have only partly responded to its requests.

The House committee is investigating air travel following reports that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price used pricey charters when cheaper commercial flights were available. Price resigned last month.

That Sept. 26 request from the committee sought passenger names, destinations, explanations and cost of the government-owned and private aircraft travel.

For all the departments and the White House, the oversight committee also requested additional travel information for the time period of Jan. 1 to Jan. 19.

Such detail is needed "to help determine whether new policies or regulations need to be enacted or perhaps to even change the nature of appropriations to your department," the letter reads.

Travel details were initially due Oct. 10; the panel set a new deadline of Oct. 31.

The 13 departments and agencies deemed to have only partially responded to the committee's request are the White House, the departments of Defence , Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, State, Treasury, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Small Business Administration.