Hurricanes, chilly summer hit sales at Unilever

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Unilever, the consumer products giant that owns brands including Dove, Lipton and Knorr, was buffeted by bad weather in the United States and Europe and a strong euro in the third quarter.

The company said Thursday that its sales fell 1.6 per cent from the same period last year to 13.2 billion euros ($15.6 billion).

Underlying sales fell 2.9 per cent in North America as soft market conditions "were exacerbated by the impact on our sales of the hurricanes in Florida and Texas."

Demand was also weak in Europe, with ice cream sales suffering from poor summer weather. Unilever makes Magnums and other ice creams.

The company did not report profit figures for the quarter.