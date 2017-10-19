News / World

Illinois man dies after fall during hike in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. — A 26-year-old Illinois man died after falling during a hike in Montana's Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

Stillwater County Undersheriff Chip Kem tells The Billings Gazette that two hikers who have medical training saw Chase Shott fall from a trail above Mystic Lake on Wednesday afternoon. He was dead by the time they reached him.

Shott's body was recovered Wednesday night by a group that included NorthWestern Energy workers.

His hometown was not released.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

