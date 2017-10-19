Illinois man to be sentenced in internet-sting terror case
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man snared in a 2013 internet sting is being sentenced for seeking to join an al-Qaida-linked group fighting Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.
Federal prosecutors and
The American-born Tounisi was 18 when agents arrested him after he left his Aurora, Illinois, home and went to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in April 2013. He was bound for Turkey, then Syria to join Jabhat al-Nusrah.
He had visited a sham extremist
Tounisi pleaded guilty in 2015.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Trudeau, Trump governments slam each other publicly for first time as NAFTA talks go off rails
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-