Israeli soldier who shot fatally Palestinian seeks pardon

JERUSALEM — The office of Israel's president says it has received a plea for pardon from a soldier convicted of fatally shooting an already wounded Palestinian attacker last year.

Elor Azaria began serving his 18-month sentence in August after he was convicted of manslaughter in a case that sharply divided the country.

President Reuven Rivlin's office said on Thursday the plea would be considered by "relevant authorities," in consultation with the Defence Ministry and the military.

Israel's military chief last month reduced Azaria's sentence by four months but rejected a pardon request.