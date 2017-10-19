News / World

Jihadist ambush on US forces in Niger shows danger in Sahel

FILE- In this July 17, 2012, file photo Peul nomads shop for fabric and other goods while attending the livestock market in Bermo, Niger, 200 kms (125 miles) north of Maradi. Niger has suffered extremist attacks for years _ the local al-Qaida affiliate staged dramatic kidnappings of foreigners, Boko Haram from neighboring Nigeria brought suicide bombings across the border. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file)

BAMAKO, Mali — The ambush in West Africa that killed four U.S. service members earlier this month highlights the danger posed by a newly rebranded jihadist group in the Sahel region.

U.S. and regional authorities believe the attack was carried out by a relatively new group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The group, whose leader is based in Mali, was formerly aligned with al-Qaida militants but is now known as the Islamic State of the Sahel. The group is also believed to be holding an American aid worker who was abducted last year in Niger.

