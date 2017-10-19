Judge orders hotel to secure evidence in Las Vegas massacre

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas resort from which a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been ordered to preserve photos, surveillance video and gambling records of the shooter and notes by investigators.

A Clark County District Court spokeswoman said Judge Mark Denton on Thursday approved a temporary order sought by lawyers for a California woman who was critically wounded at the country music festival on Oct. 1.

The order covers records kept by MGM Resorts International. Other defendants are the concert promoter, the Texas company that manufactures a device police say the gunman used to make semi-automatic weapons fire almost continuously, and Stephen Paddock's estate.