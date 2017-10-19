Jury convicts ex-Oklahoma police officer in 4th murder trial

TULSA, Okla. — A white former Oklahoma police officer has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter in his fourth trial for the 2014 fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend.

Jurors reached a verdict for the lesser charge late Wednesday in ex-Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler's first-degree murder trial. The jury recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 20.

Kepler was off-duty when he shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. He told investigators he fired because he thought Lake had a gun, but police found no weapon at the scene or on Lake.

Kepler said he was trying to protect his daughter, Lisa Kepler, because she was living in a crime-ridden neighbourhood .