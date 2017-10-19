Maine arriving at peak season for leaf peepers

The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says central and coastal Maine are between 70 and 100 per cent colour change, while far northern Maine is arriving at "past peak" conditions.

Maine fall foliage spokeswoman Gale Ross says recent cool weather will help bring the entire state to peak or "near peak" conditions by this weekend. She says leaf watchers will still find some green along the coasts, but colour is likely to arrive soon for the remaining leaves that haven't turned.