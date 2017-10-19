Make China Great Again! Xi leads China into muscular new era

BEIJING — In "Wolf Warrior II," Chinese action star Wu Jing portrays a super-patriot who rescues both fellow countrymen and oppressed Africans with help from the People's Liberation Army.

Audiences loved what became China's biggest-grossing movie ever. Some reportedly sang the national anthem as the movie closed on an image of a Chinese passport and the words, "Please remember, at your back stands a strong motherland."

This red-blooded nationalism has been channeled skillfully by Communist Party leader President Xi Jinping as he seeks to strengthen the party's role in Chinese life and shepherd the country's rise as a superpower.