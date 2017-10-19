Marburg hemorrhagic fever kills 1 person in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda's health minister says one person has died of Marburg, a highly infectious disease that, like Ebola, manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said Thursday that tests on a woman who died Oct. 17 came back positive for Marburg.

She said the victim, who lived in eastern Uganda, had looked after a brother who died in September after falling ill with similar signs and symptoms.

Marburg outbreaks start with an infected animal, such as a monkey or a fruit bat, passing the virus to a human. The virus then spreads from human to human by contact with an infected person's body fluids.